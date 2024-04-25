Law enforcement searching for missing 62-year-old man in Ramsey

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Ramsey nearly a week ago.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Ramsey Police Department announced on Thursday they are looking for Robert Stelling, who was last spotted on Saturday, April 20. Later that evening, authorities found his vehicle in St. Francis near the 22900 block of Rum River Boulevard Northwest.

Stelling is 5-foot-7 and weighs 264 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt with blue dots on it. Authorities did not provide further details about his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Stelling’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.