St. Paul police make arrest in sexual assault, burglary case

St. Paul police have made an arrest after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed after a man broke into her home in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood on April 15.

Authorities will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. to provide more information on the arrest and the case. Watch the press conference live in the player above.

According to police, right before 4:30 a.m. on April 15, officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Snelling Avenue South on a report of a sexual assault.

At the scene, officers spoke to the woman who said she was sleeping when she heard someone pounding on the side door of her home, authorities said. A man then forced himself into the home and robbed the victim of money. The suspect then pulled out a weapon and sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect then fled the home, and the victim called 911, according to law enforcement. The victim was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.