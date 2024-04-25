Authorities identify deputies involved in Wright County shooting

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released the names of the Wright County deputies involved in a shooting that left a man injured on April 15.

The man they shot, Matthew Lyrek, 38, of Montrose, is currently at a hospital in stable condition, the BCA reports.

Authorities say seven Wright County sheriff's deputies used force during the incident, including an undercover deputy who they will not identify.

The BCA named the six other deputies involved while also divulging the type of force they used:

Deputy Matthew Bilitz used less-than-lethal force and has six years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Heath Gilliham deployed his Taser and has 32 years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy William Kenyon deployed his Taser and has 10 years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Andrew Lundeen fired his rifle and has eight years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Jeff McMackins used less-than-lethal force and has 15 years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Jason Oltmanns used less-than-lethal force and has 16 years of law enforcement experience.

Law enforcement say they intended to arrest Lyrek for multiple felony warrants. They then found him just before 1 p.m. at the Dollar General in Montrose.

Lyrek then brandished a handgun, according to law enforcement officials, and deputies responded with Tasers, less-than-lethal force and lethal force from Deputy Lundeen's rifle.

Investigators say they recovered two handguns and other firearms from Lyrek's vehicle following the shooting.

The BCA said Wright County deputies do not wear body cameras but squad dashboard cameras captured "portions" of the incident.

The BCA adds it will present its findings to the Wright County Attorney's Office for review once the investigation is complete.