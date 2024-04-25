Vietnam veteran's death in St. Paul ruled a homicide

A teen arrested for an attack on a Vietnam veteran in St. Paul is expected to face manslaughter charges after the veteran's death, police announced Thursday.

In an update, St. Paul police say the death of 76-year-old Thomas Dunne has been ruled a homicide.

A 17-year-old boy arrested for the attack on Dunne had previously been charged with assault. Now, police say the charges are being upgraded to manslaughter.

The Pioneer Press reports the teen is accused of throwing a punch at Harriet Island Regional Park after an altercation while Dunne and his wife were walking in the park in late January. Dunne died weeks later.

According to his obituary, Dunne was born in Ireland and came to the United States at age 2. He served two tours of service in Vietnam and later joined the Army National Guard. He ended his career with 28 years of military service.

Dunne contributed to the Veterans History Project, sharing memories of his service in Vietnam.