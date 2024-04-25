Multiple suspects detained after St. Louis Park shooting leaves 1 injured

article

Several suspects have been detained after a person was shot multiple times in St. Louis Park on Thursday.

According to St. Louis Park police, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South on reports of a person with multiple gunshot wounds. Once officers arrived at the scene, they confirmed the person suffered from several gunshots but seemed to be in stable condition.

Authorities say possible suspects were identified and police conducted a vehicle stop near the incident location.

Multiple suspects were detained, police said.

Law enforcement believes the shooter and the victim knew each other.

St. Louis Park police are investigating the incident, and they say there is no threat to the public.