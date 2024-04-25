6 Minnesota breweries won medals at World Beer Cup Awards

article

Several Minnesota breweries won medals at the World Beer Cup Awards in Las Vegas this week.

The World Beer Cup is the "most prestigious beer competition in the world," according to a press release, with breweries winning gold, silver or bronze medals in 110 categories.

Six Minnesota craft breweries took home medals at the event out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries from around the world, the press release said.

"This is a testament to the passion, talent, and hard work of Minnesota’s craft breweries and brewpubs," said Jess Talley, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. "These awards reinforce something craft beer fans have known all along: some of the best beer in the world is made right here, by our neighbors and friends, in communities all throughout Minnesota."

The Minnesota breweries that won are: