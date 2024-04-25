6 Minnesota breweries won medals at World Beer Cup Awards
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several Minnesota breweries won medals at the World Beer Cup Awards in Las Vegas this week.
The World Beer Cup is the "most prestigious beer competition in the world," according to a press release, with breweries winning gold, silver or bronze medals in 110 categories.
Six Minnesota craft breweries took home medals at the event out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries from around the world, the press release said.
"This is a testament to the passion, talent, and hard work of Minnesota’s craft breweries and brewpubs," said Jess Talley, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. "These awards reinforce something craft beer fans have known all along: some of the best beer in the world is made right here, by our neighbors and friends, in communities all throughout Minnesota."
The Minnesota breweries that won are:
- Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth won gold for its Little Dussel Do-Ya
- Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub in Minneapolis won gold for its Doppelbock
- Excelsior Brewing Co. in Excelsior won silver for its Big Island Citrus Blonde Ale
- Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake won silver for its Dortmunder
- BeerClub Brewing in Mora won bronze for its Doppel doppel Bock bock
- Pryes Brewing Co. in Minneapolis won bronze for its Idyll Forest Soiree