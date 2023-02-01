3 people found dead in a truck near Bloomington Smack Shack

article

Three men who appeared to have business dealings with each other were found dead in a truck parked in a lot near Smack Shack in Bloomington on Wednesday night in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Bloomington Police responded to a call about a person slumped over in a pickup truck in the parking lot near Interstate 494 and France Avenue South around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a video update on Thursday.

Police found three people in the vehicle who were dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities determined two of the people in the vehicle were father and son, and the third person was a business associate, Hodges said, adding the three men appeared to have business financial dealings with one another.

Hodges did not release the identities of the people, only saying they are not from the city of Bloomington.

Authorities believe what took place is a murder-suicide, and there is no danger to the public. Police are not looking for any additional people who may be involved.

The investigation is ongoing.