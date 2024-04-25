$15 cigarettes in Minneapolis: City council approves change

article

The Minneapolis City Council approved a change on Thursday that raises the price of tobacco products to $15 a pack.

While raising the price of most tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, snuff and snus, and loose tobacco, the amendment does not include vapes and e-cigarettes.

The amendment prohibits the use of price discounts and disallows the sampling of tobacco products. Advocates say that raising the price of cigarettes is the best way to deter people from smoking and to prevent the deadly consequences of addiction.

However, the measure has faced pushback from shop owners in the city, who argue it could put them out of business.

The amendment to the city's ordinance now goes to Mayor Jacob Frey's desk for review. The mayor has expressed support for the change.