Teen dies after collapsing on field during football game in Aitkin, Minn.

A 15-year-old boy died after he collapsed on the field during a football game Friday night in Aitkin, Minnesota.

According to the police department, at about 9:19 p.m., during the Varsity football game at Veterans Field, a player collapsed on the field. He was transported to the hospital with a serious medical condition and died a short time later. He was identified as 15-year-old Jackson Pfister.

The investigation is being handled by the Aitkin Police Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.