Teen arrested after fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in St. Paul: Police

Image 1 of 2 ▼ St. Paul police on the 200 block of Stinson Street at the scene where a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed. From: FOX 9

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in St. Paul early Saturday morning, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of Stinson Street shortly before 5 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The family identified the victim as 12-year-old Markee Jones. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his cause of death at a later time.

Pictured is 12-year-old Markee Jones. (Courtesy of the Jones family) (Supplied)

St. Paul police said a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is currently in custody at Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center. Police have not shared the circumstances that led up to the shooting but said they were interviewing possible witnesses earlier this morning.

Saturday’s shooting in St. Paul is the 22nd homicide of 2023 for the city.