Teen arrested for stabbing student near Golden Valley middle school: Sheriff

A 15-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing a student near Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley Thursday morning.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon, deputies responded to a report that a student had been stabbed with an "unknown object." Law enforcement arrived at the scene in a cul-de-sac adjacent to the school and found a 17-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital for further evaluation of her injuries.

Deputies learned an altercation began in the school which led to the stabbing off school grounds. A knife was located on the 15-year-old suspect, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old girl was arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree assault. She has not been formally charged.