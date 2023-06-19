Taylor Swift in Minneapolis: MnDOT uses Swift puns on Blank Space of message boards

article

The Minnesota Department of Transportation was never good at telling jokes, but went all in on Taylor Swift on Monday, using Swift's lyrics to share its safety messages showing why we can't have nice things.

Every Monday, and especially during this Cruel Summer, MnDOT uses rhymes on its electronic traffic signs for safety messages for motorists. This week, with Swift coming to Minneapolis, MnDOT took advantage of her catchy lyrics to remind people to drive safely and in Style.

A sign on Interstate 494 near Highway 100 said: "Cut off? Don't get bad blood. Shake it off."

