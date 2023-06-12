Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: How to get last minute tickets

article

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to Minneapolis later this June. The two-night show coming to U.S. Bank Stadium is sold out, but there are still plenty of tickets available for those willing to pay a high price on secondhand markets.

Where to buy Eras Tour tickets

Face value tickets have sold out on Ticketmaster for Swift's show at U.S. Bank Stadium

Fans will have better luck on resale websites like Stubhub, SeatGeek, and Vividseats.

Those wanting to see Swift can also try Facebook Marketplace, Eras Tour Facebook groups, and Twitter. However, buyers should tread lightly due to the frequency of scams that have been reported on these social media sites.

In other cities, Ticketmaster has been dropping last minute face value tickets ahead of the shows. Swift fans on Twitter are notifying each other when Ticketmaster drops extra tickets, so it’s best to follow several fan accounts and turn on your notifications.

How much are Taylor Swift tickets?

For the cheapest seats in the upper bowl, tickets cost minimum $1,112 and go as high at $1,710.

The section beneath the upper bowl are close to $1,753 for the cheapest seats but go as high as $2,950.

Lower bowl seating hovers between $1,600 and $3,400 with a few outliers. Even seats behind the stage are going as high as $1,114.

If fans want a front row seat to the show, tickets are going for $14,000.

Taylor Swift ticket giveaways in Minnesota

Taylor Swift tickets at Capital One Café

Capital One Café, Mall of America, Bloomington

June 13 through June 16

Free admission

Capital One is giving away two pairs of tickets to each of the two Minneapolis shows scheduled June 23-24. (Supplied)

Capital One is giving away two pairs of tickets to each of the two Minneapolis shows scheduled June 23-24. To enter, café patrons must visit the Minneapolis Mall of America Café location and scan a QR Code printed on café signage or ambassador lanyards on their smartphones. Only one entry is allowed per person and two winners will be selected at random for each show and notified by email. A pair of tickets will be digitally transferred to each winner.

Taylor Swift Eras Party

Green Room, Minneapolis

June 23

Tickets for the event start at $13

Join KS95 at the Green Room on night one of the Eras Tour. Guests can compete in an outfit contest with a chance to win merchandise from the tour or meet at midnight on night one for a chance to win a pair of tickets to night two of the Eras Tour. The event will be soundtracked by Taylor's music! This event is 18+.