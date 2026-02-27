article

The Brief Target will only sell cereals without synthetic colors by the end of May. This change aligns with consumer demand for healthier options, the Minneapolis-based retailer says. Target's initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance its grocery offerings.



Target is making a significant change to its cereal offerings, and will only sell cereals made without synthetic colors.

The Minneapolis-based retailer will make this change starting in May. It will become the first national retailer to do this, according to a press release.

Target's new cereal initiative

What we know:

By the end of May, Target will ensure that all cereals sold in stores and online are free from certified synthetic colors.

"We know consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles, and we're moving quickly to evolve our offerings to meet their needs," Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a statement. "Our new cereal assortment made without certified synthetic colors makes it easier for busy families to make choices they feel good about, and shows what it means to curate a great assortment and lead with merchandising authority."

Target says it's worked with national brands to "reformulate products where needed while preserving the quality and value."

RELATED: General Mills to remove artificial dyes from cereals

On Target's website, you can search for cereals that currently do not have artificial colors. There are several cereals Target sells that do not have synthetic colors. They include: Chex, Cheerios, Reeses Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Kix and Golden Grahams.

Why you should care:

This move is part of Target's strategy to lead in merchandising and respond to consumer demand for healthier food options, particularly for families with children, a press release says.

The backstory:

Target says its commitment to healthier products began with the 2019 launch of Good & Gather, a brand featuring over 2,500 items without artificial flavors, sweeteners, synthetic colors, or high-fructose corn syrup.

Target says it will continue to explore ingredient changes that meet customer expectations, aiming to create a differentiated grocery experience.