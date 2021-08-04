Target offering debt-free education program for employees

Target is launching a debt-free education assistance program its employees, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced Wednesday.

All U.S. part-time and full-time team members will be eligible for debt-free undergraduate degrees, certificates, certifications, free textbooks and more with no out-of-pocket costs on their first day of work at Target, according to a news release. The offer also applies to those working in distribution centers and headquarters.

The offers include 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities, including high school completion, college prep, English language learning and more. The company will also pay up to $10,000 annually for master’s programs.

For team members pursuing educational opportunities outside of the select business-aligned programs within the Guild network of schools, including master’s degrees, Target will provide direct payments to their academic institution of up to $5,250 for non-master's degrees and up to $10,000 for master’s degrees.

Target will invest $200 million over the next four years in the program.