Suspect charged in stolen car crash that killed 60-year-old woman in St. Paul

article

A man is facing charges for a deadly crash earlier this month that took the life of a 60-year-old woman in St. Paul.

Police say 31-year-old Xia Her-Xiong was charged Friday by the Ramsey County Attorney on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and auto theft.

Investigators say he was responsible for the crash on January 7 that killed Alison Joy Annen. Police say the incident started when an officer on patrol spotted a stolen vehicle near Frank Street North and Phalen Boulevard. When the officer turned to follow the vehicle, police say the suspect took off.

Police say officers never turned on their lights or attempted a pursuit, but the stolen vehicle eventually went through a stop sign, hitting a PT Cruiser, killing Annen, and injuring a 59-year-old passenger.

Officers say Her-Xiong was arrested later that day.