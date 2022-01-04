Suspect arrested in deadly shooting during fight in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

article

Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during a fight in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood last week.

The St. Paul Police Department said a 34-year-old man was arrested last night in connection with the murder of Jarrell Kirk on Dec. 28. The suspect turned himself in and is currently in custody in the Ramsey County Jail.

Police said officers responded to a fight at a home on the 500 block of Blair Avenue around 10:15 p.m. While on their way to the scene, they learned shots had been fired.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man, identified as Kirk, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported him to Regions Hospital where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.