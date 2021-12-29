Shooting in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood leaves man dead

article

Man died after being shot during a fight in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police.

St. Paul police said they responded to a fight at a home on the 500 block of Blair Avenue about 10:15 p.m. While en route to the scene, dispatchers informed the responding officers shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim, believed to be in his 30s, to Regions Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made. Police do not believe the shooting was random.