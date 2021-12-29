Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood leaves man dead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Blair Avenue Tuesday night.  (Saint Paul Police Department / FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Man died after being shot during a fight in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police. 

St. Paul police said they responded to a fight at a home on the 500 block of Blair Avenue about 10:15 p.m. While en route to the scene, dispatchers informed the responding officers shots had been fired. 

When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim, believed to be in his 30s, to Regions Hospital where he later died. 

No arrests have been made. Police do not believe the shooting was random. 