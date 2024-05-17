‘Summer-like storms’ expected through Twin Cities Friday evening

With temperatures feeling much like summer on Friday, scattered storms reminiscent of summer will roll through Minnesota this evening.

According to FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed, summer-like thunderstorms are expected, with a dryer air mass at the surface. The storms should not produce heavy rain, but some showers and storms may produce lightning and strong wind gusts.

Chances for rain will quickly decrease as soon as the sun sets, but another round could be expected in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.

