Minnesota weather: Much warmer Friday, pleasant weekend ahead

It's feeling more like summer on Friday ahead of a bright and pleasant weekend.

There’s a chance for an isolated rumble or sprinkle until mid-morning as a weak wave of showers is pushing east.

Friday afternoon is quieter and warmer, thanks to a low-pressure system bringing in a warm front. Most of Minnesota will have temperatures in the 80s, with a high of 85 degrees for the Twin Cities metro. There will be plenty of afternoon sunshine and winds from the south at 10-15 mph.

Saturday is more of the same, with chances of morning showers, afternoon sunshine, and a high of 81 degrees for the metro. Sunday features morning sunshine with temperatures in the 70s, but there could be some afternoon and evening showers.

The start of the week looks unsettled, with a chance of rain lasting through Tuesday afternoon. By mid-week, temperatures are back in the lower 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: