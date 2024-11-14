Substitute teacher who reenacted George Floyd's death involuntarily resigns from Prescott police

The Brief Steve Williams resigned from the Prescott Police Department after reenacting George Floyd’s death in a Woodbury High School classroom and making racially harmful comments. His resignation, which was not voluntary, came with severance benefits and an agreement that his record will reflect "resigned in lieu of termination." The resignation comes after Williams was put on paid administrative leave after the incident at the high school.



The police officer and substitute teacher who reenacted George Floyd’s death in a Woodbury High School classroom has resigned from the Prescott Police Department.

FOX 9 obtained the separation agreement between the City of Prescott and now former Police Officer Steve Williams. According to the agreement, his resignation wasn’t voluntary.

The photo that went around on social media last month shows Williams, who was working as a substitute teacher at Woodbury High School, reenacting the murder of Floyd's, using a student as a prop. According to the school district, he also made racially harmful comments and said police brutality isn’t real.

Williams was then put on administrative leave by the Prescott Police Department, as they investigated the incident.

The City of Prescott solicited the resignation of Williams recently, due to the incident.

The separation agreement says severance benefits have been offered to Williams, and his resignation is effective Nov. 15.

As part of the deal, his employee personnel file will show he resigned and will be classified in a portal for The Wisconsin Department of Justice as "resigned in lieu of termination."

The City of Prescott agreed to provide a letter of reference to future employment reference requests. It will state dates of employment, positions held, duties, and final rate of pay. The city will also provide more information complying with Wisconsin’s open records law.

FOX 9 reached out to the Prescott City Council for comment, and have not heard back.

This isn’t the first law enforcement job Williams resigned from. He stepped down from the Wausau Police Department in 2003 and the Daniels County Sheriff’s office in Montana in 2021.