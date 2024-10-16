Woodbury substitute reenacts George Floyd's murder on student

The Brief Woodbury High School's principal sent a letter to families on Tuesday regarding a substitute teacher's alleged "inappropriate and racially-harmful behavior" in several classes. The teacher is accused of using a student to help reenact police actions in the murder of George Floyd, in addition to other events like touching other students, telling sexist jokes, making racially harmful comments, and talking about his alleged career as a police officer. School officials informed police and state boards of the matter, which remains under investigation.



A substitute teacher at Woodbury High School reportedly used a student to help reenact the prone restraint used in the murder of George Floyd, in addition to making inappropriate gestures and remarks in several classes.

What happened?

Principal Sarah Sorenson-Wagner sent a letter to families, which was then shared on social media, regarding the alleged behavior of a substitute teacher in four English classes on Monday. She described the events that unfolded as "inappropriate and racially-harmful behavior."

The letter contains a "brief summary" of what the substitute teacher allegedly said or did in front of the students, which school officials said was "unprovoked by anyone."

The letter to families contained the following list:

Put a student on the ground in front of the class as part of a reenactment of the police actions that resulted in the murder of George Floyd.

Reenacted the prone restraint that resulted in the murder of George Floyd.

Twisted a student’s arm behind the student’s back and showed pressure points on the chin and face.

Spoke about a bar fight and fake punched a student with his fist "really close" to the student’s face.

"Invaded students’ space" and mimicked holding up a gun and pointing it at students.

Repeatedly made racially harmful comments.

Told sexist jokes.

Spoke in disturbing detail about dead bodies he had seen, and shared explicit details about two sexual assault cases he investigated.

Shared specific names of people he arrested.

Stated that "cops would be the best criminals" and that "they know how to get away with stuff," stating that he once got an "A" on a paper about how to get away with murder.

Spoke at length about his gun collection.

Stated that "police brutality isn’t real."

Students also reported the substitute teacher thought they would "want to hear about his life as a police officer." However, the letter states the teacher was not a police officer in Minnesota, and Woodbury Police Department is helping investigate the incident.

"I want to thank the students who reported this incident to me. It takes courage to stand up for and uphold our school’s values in the face of inappropriate and racially-harmful actions by an adult," wrote the school principal.

What they’re saying

Principal Sorenson-Wagner wrote in the letter, "I specifically want to acknowledge racial harm that occurred when the substitute teacher reenacted the prone restraint that resulted in the murder of George Floyd.

"This reported behavior is reprehensible. I am embarrassed, and I am sorry this happened to our students. We will take as much time as students need to listen and create open space for courageous conversations that lead to healing, action and education.

"The reported actions are not, and will not, be tolerated at Woodbury High School or in South Washington County Schools. We are partnering with Teachers on Call, our substitute contracted vendor, to ensure that this person is removed from the Teachers on Call substitute list and will never be allowed to fill any vacancies in our school district."

What’s next?

School officials said the issue has been reported to the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board.

The letter stated the substitute teacher was trespassed from district property. Law enforcement is investigating the matter, but further information was not immediately available.

Officials said students will have the chance to meet with school staff and discuss what happened and process the impact of the incident. The letter said school staff, administrators and district leaders are working with student leaders on the next steps for "repairing the harm done to students and staff at Woodbury High School."

What we don’t know

Further details about the substitute teacher were not provided in the letter.

It’s unknown whether the substitute teacher has taught at the high school before, or if any other complaints have been made against him.

FOX 9 has reached out to the school district, Kelly Education Company, who owns Teachers on Call, and the Woodbury Police Department for more information.