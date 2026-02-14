Stolen Maple Grove Boy Scout trailer found empty, repainted

The Brief A stolen Boy Scout Troop 84 trailer was found empty and damaged. The trailer was repainted from red to white and filled with trash. Police have identified a person of interest but no arrests have been made.



Boy Scout Troop 84's trailer was recovered, but not without significant loss and damage.

Stolen trailer found in Brooklyn Park

What we know:

The trailer, originally red with troop names, was repainted white and filled with trash. It was stolen from Maple Grove Lutheran Church's parking lot.

"I'm surprised and also disappointed that somebody would take the trailer. Especially from, like a church, and it's a troop, and that somebody would scratch the names off of it," said Life Scout Calvin Lenshek.

Police say the trailer was found in Brooklyn Park, but the camping gear and supplies were missing. The troop had to pay $300 to retrieve it from the impound.

Scout Master Carl Epping noted the trailer's latch and lights were damaged, and it was filled with garbage, including a filthy mattress and used sinks.

The boy scouts did what they could, which was clean out the trailer Saturday.

"It's kind of nasty because I don’t want really want to touch it, but I do want to contribute to cleaning it," said Lenshek.

Troop's response and next steps

What they're saying:

"It's really disheartening that somebody would steal from Boy Scouts at a church. It's just sad," said Jerame Caudill, Troop Committee Chair.

Despite the setback, the scouts are preparing for an upcoming campout in three weeks. Epping mentioned that local troops have offered to lend gear, but planning for future needs is essential.

The troop is organizing a fundraiser and has an online campaign to replace the lost supplies. Details can be found here.

What we don't know:

Police have identified a person of interest, but no arrests or charges have been made as of Friday night.