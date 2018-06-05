Concerned parents, police want to know why school bus was 3 hours late
On Tuesday a bus leaving Nompeng Academy, a charter school in Brooklyn Park, went missing for three hours as parents and police tried to find the seven kids on board.
Maple Grove construction frustrates drivers in Dayton development
A big construction project in the northwest Twin Cities metro has people in both Dayton and Maple Grove upset.
Police investigating suspicious death in Maple Grove park
Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in Lakeview Knolls Park Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating a death in Maple Grove
One woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries
Chuck-E-Cheese's Ticket Blaster
Kid masters the Ticket Blast
Friends of the Angel host 'Walk to Remember'
The nonprofit, Friends of the Angel, hosted their eighth annual "Walk to Remember" at the Maple Grove Arboretum to remember lost loved ones and rededicate the "Angel of Hope" garden after a large expansion.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Maple Grove
One person is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in Maple Grove, Minn, according to Maple Grove police.
Maple Grove teen dies climbing in Colorado
A teen from Maple Grove, Minnesota died while climbing in Boulder, Colorado.