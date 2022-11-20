Stella’s Fish Cafe in Minneapolis is closing for good

Stella’s Fish Cafe and Prestige Oyster Bar in Uptown announced they would be closing their doors after 17 years of service.

The popular seafood restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook Saturday stating they will be permanently closing on Nov. 26. The complete statement reads:

We regret to inform the public that we will be closing our doors as of Saturday Nov 26th. We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years. You’ve truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love. We have enjoyed being part of the Minneapolis lifestyle and appreciate being labeled the gold standard of rooftop patios.

Stella’s opened in 2005 and quickly became an Uptown hotspot for dining, patio fun, live music, and even a nightclub making the list of entertainment - There was always something for everyone at Stella’s!

The biggest thank you goes to our fantastic staff, for we would have never had the wonderful years we had without them. During our process of closure we will continue to work diligently to serve our patrons, as well as assist our employees as they move forward.

Located on the 1400 block of West Lake Street in Minneapolis, the restaurant opened in 2005 and was known for its rooftop patio, food and fun.

The restaurant is just one of several that have closed in Minneapolis this year. Williams Uptown Pub and Peanut Bar closed for good on Thursday. Over the summer, Sheridan Room and Wild Greg’s announced their closure in the city.