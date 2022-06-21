Sheridan Room announces closing in NE Mpls due ‘personal, professional’ reasons

A neighborhood eatery in Nordeast Minneapolis says it will be closing at month's end.

Announced via both its Facebook page and website, the Sheridan Room says its final day of service willl be June 30.

"We have both personal reasons and professional reasons for closing. Mostly, we want to give a Big Ass thank you to every person who helped make this place a special one," read an announcement. "You are our friends and our family. We couldn’t feel more grateful and honored to have worked, cooked, served, and lived in this amazing community on 13th Ave alongside wonderful folks who are always bending over backwards to support each other."

Located on the corner of 13th Avenue NE and University Ave NE, the restaurant was previously open for weekday dinner and weekend brunch service, billed as a "a small casual neighborhood restaurant, offering made from scratch comfort food with a full bar and craft cocktails."

"Please stop in once more for dinner or brunch this week and let the people you see cooking your food and serving know that you appreciate them and what they do, and tip them like you may never tip them again," the post read.

"Thanks for the good times and food," read one comment.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Sheridan Room for comment. Check back for updates.