Wild Greg's announces closure of downtown Minneapolis location

Wild Greg's Saloon in downtown Minneapolis says it's closed, effective immediately.

In a press release posted on Facebook the bar said it would be closing because the "Road to a prosperous Minneapolis is longer that we hoped…"

The bar also cited mask mandates, riots, and crime as reasons for closing the Minneapolis location.

"Minneapolis is a ghost town," Greg Urban told Fox News Digital on Monday in a phone interview. "We're in much better shape being closed than being open. We stopped the bleeding."

Wild Greg also has locations in Austin, Texas; Pensacola, Florida; and Lakeland, Florida.