Starting Saturday, Hennepin County Government Center parking lot will be closed for repairs

Repair work set to start on the Hennepin County Government Center parking garage will keep the parking garage closed to the public for the next four months, officials say.

According to the county, renovation work is expected to begin on Saturday and will be ongoing until April 2020.

During that time, members of the public will be unable to park at the government center.

For the time being, people who need to visit the government center are asked to find alternative parking.