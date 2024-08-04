St. Paul’s Suni Lee wins bronze for uneven bars at Paris Olympics

article

St. Paul native Suni Lee won bronze in the uneven bars final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Uneven bar final

The 21-year-old was the only member of Team USA to compete in the apparatus final. With a difficulty score of 6.400, she performed last in the lineup and executed her routine for an impressive score of 14.800, earning her an Olympic bronze medal.

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria won gold with a score of 15.700, and Qiyuan Chen Qiu of China won silver with a score of 15.500.

Lee also earned a bronze medal for uneven bars at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Other Olympic medals

Lee has had an impressive run at the Paris Olympics, earning a gold medal in the team finals and a bronze medal for the women’s all-around final.

The St. Paul native will compete with teammate Simone Biles in the balance beam final on Monday morning in hopes of earning another medal.