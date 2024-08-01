St. Paul's Suni Lee wins all-around bronze at Paris Olympics

article

St. Paul native Suni Lee won the women’s individual all-around bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

All-around final

The 21-year-old earned a spot on the podium after hitting all four of her routines on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

Teammate Simone Biles earned gold with 59.131 points, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil took home silver with 57.932 points, and Lee secured bronze with a score of 56.465 points.

The women’s individual all-around final was historic because it was the first time two Olympic all-around champions competed against each other in the event. Biles won the all-around at the 2016 Olympics in Rio while Lee was battling to defend her title won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Team finals and individual events

Lee, Biles, and their teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera won gold in the team finals on Tuesday.

Lee is set to compete in the uneven bars finals, which she earned a bronze medal for in 2020, and the balance beam finals.

Meanwhile, Biles will compete for an individual medal in floor, vault and beam.