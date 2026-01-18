St. Paul Public Works says employee illegally detained by ICE

The Brief St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw says one of the department's employees was detained by ICE agents last week. The department says he was legally authorized to work in the U.S. by the federal government and has a valid commercial driver's license. He is currently being held at a detention facility in Texas.



Worker detained

What we know:

The worker was detained while he was outside a work site.

"This is a detention that never should have happened," said Kershaw. "He was detained by ICE purely based on his country of origin, he had every federal authorization to be here which is something we check at the city of St. Paul."

Kershaw maintains he was legally authorized to work in the United States by the federal government, and has a valid commercial driver's license. The worker was taken to the Whipple Building in Minneapolis, before being transferred to a detention facility in El Paso, Texas.

Adding to the anxiety of the situation, Kerhsaw says the man has a serious medical condition that requires strict medication and a specific diet.

GoFundMe for worker

What you can do: The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and Representative Angie Craig are working to ensure he has what he needs to treat his illness, while the Public Works department is rallying together to raise money for his wife through a GoFundMe.

"This is someone who should be here, who had every right to be here, was helping to take care of St. Paul streets, and was illegally detained," said Kershaw.

What we don't know:

The department is not naming or sharing where he's from, but says the man worked as a snowplow driver in the city.

FOX 9 is still working to learn more information about why the worker was targeted by immigration enforcement.