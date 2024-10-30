St. Paul officers involved in Hamline-Midway shooting identified

The Brief Authorities have identified the officers involved in the shooting that left a murder suspect with life-threatening injuries Police say the shooting happened when the suspect pointed a gun at them near the intersection of Snelling and University Avenues. Earl Bennett, identified as the suspect, is linked to two recent shootings in Minneapolis: a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment on Sunday and another incident at a sober house on Columbus Avenue.



The St. Paul police officers involved in a shooting that injured a murder suspect have been identified by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

St. Paul officers identified

State law enforcement officials identified the following police officers involved in the shooting:

Officer Blake Steffen, with four years years of law enforcement experience, fired his rifle.

Officer Shawn Marlowe, with 10 years of law enforcement experience, fired his rifle.

Officer Chase Robinson, with 10 years of law enforcement experience, fired his handgun.

Sgt. Lamichael Shead, with eight years of law enforcement experience, fired his handgun.

Officer Peov Suon, with three years of law enforcement experience, fired less lethal 40mm rounds.

Officer Austin Borowicz, with three years of law enforcement experience, fired less lethal 40mm rounds.

All officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.

No police were injured in the incident.

What we know

Minneapolis police announced Tuesday that the man who was shot by officers in St. Paul on Monday night is the suspected gunman who shot four people in two separate shootings, including one at a homeless encampment that left two people dead.

That man was identified by the Minnesota BCA as Earl Bennett on Tuesday.

What's next?

Police say the suspect remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Minneapolis police are now working with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to file charges against him.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bennett was charged with attempted murder for the shooting on Columbus Avenue and possession of a weapon and assault for the confrontation with St. Paul police.