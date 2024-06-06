St. Paul police ask for help finding boy who left Children's Minnesota

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old boy who left Children's Minnesota Hospital in St. Paul Wednesday night.

The boy, Haroon Aymen Misawi, is described as 4-foot-11 and weighs about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was wearing a green polo shirt with dark khaki shorts and brown sandals.

According to an endangered missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Haroon has autism and his current mental state is not known to authorities. The alert adds it is not known "where he would go due to recent issues with family."

The BCA said Haroon left Children's Minnesota Hospital at 10 p.m. and was walking in the direction of Walnut Street or 7th Street West.

Haroon was in the care of Ramsey County Child Protection when he left the hospital, according to the BCA.

Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to call 911 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.