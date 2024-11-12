St. Paul to wipe out nearly $40 million in medical debt for 32K residents

The Brief St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is holding a press conference Tuesday announcing medical debt relief for thousands of residents. Nearly $40 million of medical debt is expected to be wiped out for 32,000 St. Paul residents. Mayor Carter proposed the Medical Debt Reset Initiative during the 2024 budget address.



St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter plans to announce nearly $40 million of medical debt relief for thousands of city residents on Tuesday.

What we know

Mayor Carter is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss abolishing medical debt for 32,000 city residents. The press conference can be watched live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

The Medical Debt Reset Initiative was proposed by Mayor Carted during the 2024 budget address and planned to use $1.1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan to help provide an estimated $110 million in medical debt relief for qualifying St. Paul residents, according to a press release.

During the press conference, Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison is expected to discuss exploring the need for statewide relief of medical debt.

Background

The city previously announced plans to team up with the national organization, RIP Medical Debt, for the program. There was an income criterion for residents, but for every dollar invested, $100 in medical debt is relieved. At least four large local health systems supported the initiative, including M Health Fairview, HealthPartners, Allina Health, and Children's.

RIP Medical Debt has previously said the initiative will help improve patients' credit scores and increase access to medical care. City leaders have noted that medical debt is more prevalent in communities of color.

"This program is not just about wiping away debts; it is about giving people a chance to breathe, to rebuild, and to reclaim their lives without the weight of medical bills crushing their aspirations," Carter said in August.

Other laws aiming to help the burden of medical debt have gone into effect this year. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the Debt Fairness Act, which bans the automatic transfer of medical debt to a spouse, bans reporting medical debt to credit bureaus, and bans denying necessary medical care on the basis on unpaid bills.

Starting in October, health care providers can no longer deny "medically necessary treatment" or services because of previous outstanding debt. And for those facing an outstanding balance, collection agencies have new restrictions on how they collect medical debt.