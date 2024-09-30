New Minnesota laws that go into effect on Oct. 1: List

The Brief Minnesota Democrats currently held a trifecta of power last session – controlling the House of Representatives, Senate and Governor positions. Several laws passed last session are due to take effect on Oct. 1, 2024. New laws include limits on debt collection and healthcare insurance protection.





During the second legislative session with Democrats holding a trifecta of power – controlling the House of Representatives, Senate and Governor – several new laws were passed that are due to take effect on Oct. 1, 2024.

Medical debt

Beginning in October, a health care provider can no longer deny "medically necessary treatment" or services because of previous outstanding debt. The protection extends to any patient, or patient’s family/household.

A person can also not be denied on the basis of the treatment or service being available through another provider.

However, the health care provider can still require a patient to enroll in a payment plan, or either the outstanding debt or current procedures.

Debt collection rules

For those still facing an outstanding balance, collection agencies will have new restrictions on how they collect medical debt.

Beginning on Oct. 1, collectors will be prohibited from communicating with someone about medical debt through an auto phone dialing system or pre-recorded voice – after they’ve been explicitly told to stop.

A collection agency will also no longer be able to "communicate in a misleading or deceptive manner by falsely using the stationery of a lawyer" or other items that might "simulate the form and appearance of the judicial process."

Disability insurance

In an effort to protect those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues, beginning on Oct. 1, no long-term disability insurance policy can be offered in Minnesota without a disclosure that includes specific information about the scope and duration of coverage.

Past progress

In 2023, a wide-range of new proposals ultimately gained approval by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and were signed into law – including limitations on no-knock search warrants, free school meals for students, and increased education funding.