Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul man pleads guilty to federal arson charges in Minneapolis PD 3rd Precinct fire

By
Published 
Death of George Floyd
FOX 9

Minneapolis 3rd Precinct set on fire

The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct was set on fire by protesters Thursday night.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul, Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to federal arson charges for his role in torching the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct following the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May.  

In a virtual hearing, 25-year-old Davon De-Andre Turner admitted he and other demonstrators lit the precinct on fire during the unrest in the wake of Floyd’s death. Turner told the judge he entered the building illegally and threw a lit Molotov cocktail on the ground.

The Fall of the Third Precinct

A minute-by-minute account of a pivotal moment following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of between 41 and 51 months of prison time, or about 4 years. However, the judge will have the final discretion.

Turner is not currently in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for May.

Several other protesters face federal charges for their role in burning the Third Precinct

Prosecutors alleged in court that damages from fire totaled $12 million. 