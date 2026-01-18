Two St. Paul hotels cancel rooms for ICE agents, close due to safety concerns

The Brief Two St. Paul hotels are temporarily closed due to safety concerns and reservations are not being honored after ICE agents had reportedly booked stays there. Officials confirm the hotels are the St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton, and Intercontinental St. Paul. The hotels closed for the safety of their staff. They had been getting threats for lodging apparent ICE agents.



Two St. Paul hotels are temporarily closed due to safety concerns after ICE agents had rooms booked that have since been canceled.

St. Paul hotels closed

What we know:

According to FOX News correspondent Bill Melugin, multiple ICE agents had rooms booked at the St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton, and Intercontinental St. Paul. Melugin obtained a letter explaining to agents that had booked rooms that they were temporarily closed due to public safety concerns, and their reservations would be canceled.

The hotels are working to find them other accommodations, issue refunds and pay for one night at another hotel at the rate they originally booked for.

Melugin reports an agent spoke with a front desk manager at the Intercontinental St. Paul, who said their closure was to protect staff. The hotel had been getting threats from unknown individuals for lodging DHS agents.

Hotel statement

What they're saying:

Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, which runs both hotels, issued the following statement:

"We have made the decision to temporarily suspend operations at two of our St. Paul hotels – Intercontinental St. Paul Riverfront and Doubletree St. Paul Downtown – in response to elevated safety and security concerns. This temporary suspension is for all guests with reservations and began at noon Sunday, January 18, 2026, today.

"We apologize for this inconvenience and are contacting guests to offer accommodations to other properties at no charge while these hotels are temporarily closed. The safety and security of all of our guests and employees is always our top priority."

ICE in Minnesota: Postal workers protest

Dig deeper:

Postal workers held a protest on Lake Street in Minneapolis Sunday to demand that ICE agents stay off postal property and cease operations in Minnesota.

Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 9 (NALC) are held a rally and a march to demand ICE agents leave Minnesota. The postal workers say they don't want ICE to use their parking lots as staging areas like they've done during past operations in Minneapolis.