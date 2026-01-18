LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Postal workers protest against federal staging on postal property

Expand / Collapse search

Published  January 18, 2026 11:06am CST
Minneapolis ICE shooting
    • Postal workers in Minneapolis are demanding that ICE agents stay off of postal property.
    • The protest comes after the fatal shooting of Renee Good.
    • Organizers say postal workers don't want to be associated with ICE operations.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Postal workers held a protest on Lake Street in Minneapolis to demand that ICE agents stay off postal property and cease operations in Minnesota.  

Minneapolis postal workers protest ICE 

Big picture view:

Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 9 (NALC) are holding a rally and a march to demand ICE agents leave Minnesota.

The postal workers say they don't want ICE to use their parking lots as staging areas like they've done during past operations in Minneapolis.

The protest is set to begin with a rally at the Lake Street Post Office followed by a march to the intersection of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent. 

Rights and risks

Hamline University professor David Schultz explained what actions would constitute obstruction when helping someone who might be an undocumented immigrant.

What constitutes obstruction?:

Hamline Professor David Schultz spoke about what steps residents can legally take when helping someone who might be undocumented.

