LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Postal workers protest against federal staging on postal property
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Postal workers held a protest on Lake Street in Minneapolis to demand that ICE agents stay off postal property and cease operations in Minnesota.
Footage of the rally and march can be viewed below.
Watch FOX 9 live in the player above. For additional coverage, including of live events, watch the player below.
Minneapolis postal workers protest ICE
Big picture view:
Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 9 (NALC) are holding a rally and a march to demand ICE agents leave Minnesota.
The postal workers say they don't want ICE to use their parking lots as staging areas like they've done during past operations in Minneapolis.
The protest is set to begin with a rally at the Lake Street Post Office followed by a march to the intersection of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.
Rights and risks
What constitutes obstruction?:
Hamline Professor David Schultz spoke about what steps residents can legally take when helping someone who might be undocumented.
That interview can be viewed above.
The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9 reporters and previous reporting.