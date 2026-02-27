St. Paul anti-ICE church protest: 30 more people indicted

The Brief Federal authorities have arrested 26 more people in connection with an anti-ICE protest at a St. Paul church. The protest on Jan. 18 targeted Pastor David Easterwood due to his alleged role as acting director of the ICE field office. Federal charges have already been brought against seven protesters and two journalists for violations of the FACE Act and the KKK Act.



Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Friday that the Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment charging 30 additional people in connection with an anti-ICE protest at a St. Paul church in January.

Additional arrests, charges in anti-ICE protest at church

The backstory:

In a post on social media Friday, Bondi said federal agents have arrested 25 of 30 new people listed in the indictment, with more arrests expected throughout the day. Nine people were previously indicted in connection with the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said as of 1:30 p.m. another individual had been arrested, raising the total number of arrests to 26. The arrests have occurred across several states, including New York and North Dakota.

"YOU CANNOT ATTACK A HOUSE OF WORSHIP. If you do so, you cannot hide from us — we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you. This Department of Justice STANDS for Christians and all Americans of faith," wrote Bondi.

The 30 new people indicted include:

Aziza Mohammed Aboud

Max Richard Adamson

Michael Walker Beute

Ezra Chaim Pye Blumenfeld

Shane Ryan Bollman

Kelly Ann Carey

Monique Cassandra Cullars-Doty

Tiffany Lynn Dunlap

Andrew Jared Edwards

Rachel Rose Goligoski

Amelia Cristin Hansa

Ariel Hauptman

Krista Erin Hogan

Heather Danae Lewis

Danielle Andrea Matthias

Catie Anne Michaelson

Eric Ryan Michaelson

David Anthony Okar

Jarmel James Perry

Cheryl Ann Persigehl

Emmar Monike Pineda-Moreno

Spencer Michael Rodriguez-Bocanegra

Katherine Elizabeth Shaw

Satara Diann Strong Allen

Charles Lee Swenson

Robyn Elise Swenson

Thomas Matthew Tier

Lee Elizabeth Wiedeman Tuggle

John Donald Vergin

Mark David Weinfurter

Here's a look at the indictment:

What they're saying:

True North Legal, who is representing Cities Church in St. Paul, released a statement saying in part, "The indictment of 30 additional people for their involvement in the invasion of Cities Church sends a clear message: houses of worship are off limits for those who would use chaos and intimidation to advance a political agenda.

"The invasion of Cities Church was a planned, coordinated effort to disrupt a worship service and interfere with religious exercise that placed congregants, including children, in fear for their lives… Cities Church is grateful for the Department of Justice’s continued commitment to enforcing federal law to protect churches and other places of worship."

Protesters already facing federal charges

Big picture view:

The group of protesters stormed the church on Jan. 18, demanding pastor David Easterwood resign. Along with his work at the church, protesters were upset with Easterwood's status as acting director of the ICE field office in St. Paul.

Video showed protesters chanting and bringing the service to a halt. Since the protest, federal prosecutors have brought charges against at least seven of the demonstrators, including organizer Nekima Levy-Armstrong and St. Paul School Board Member Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and two journalists who entered the church covering the protest, former CNN anchor Don Lemon and Twin Cities independent reporter Georgia Fort.

All nine people facing charges are accused of violations of the FACE Act and the KKK Act.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this week, Ann Doucette, a St. Paul church member, filed a lawsuit against a group of protesters and journalists, Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, seeking damages over mental distress caused by the demonstration. The lawsuit claims Doucette, who was attending service the day of the protest, had her ability to exercise freedom of religion interfered with, causing her "severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma."

It appears Doucette filed the lawsuit herself and is currently working without counsel.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.