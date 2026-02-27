St. Paul anti-ICE church protest: 30 more people indicted
(FOX 9) - Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Friday that the Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment charging 30 additional people in connection with an anti-ICE protest at a St. Paul church in January.
Additional arrests, charges in anti-ICE protest at church
The backstory:
In a post on social media Friday, Bondi said federal agents have arrested 25 of 30 new people listed in the indictment, with more arrests expected throughout the day. Nine people were previously indicted in connection with the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said as of 1:30 p.m. another individual had been arrested, raising the total number of arrests to 26. The arrests have occurred across several states, including New York and North Dakota.
"YOU CANNOT ATTACK A HOUSE OF WORSHIP. If you do so, you cannot hide from us — we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you. This Department of Justice STANDS for Christians and all Americans of faith," wrote Bondi.
The 30 new people indicted include:
- Aziza Mohammed Aboud
- Max Richard Adamson
- Michael Walker Beute
- Ezra Chaim Pye Blumenfeld
- Shane Ryan Bollman
- Kelly Ann Carey
- Monique Cassandra Cullars-Doty
- Tiffany Lynn Dunlap
- Andrew Jared Edwards
- Rachel Rose Goligoski
- Amelia Cristin Hansa
- Ariel Hauptman
- Krista Erin Hogan
- Heather Danae Lewis
- Danielle Andrea Matthias
- Catie Anne Michaelson
- Eric Ryan Michaelson
- David Anthony Okar
- Jarmel James Perry
- Cheryl Ann Persigehl
- Emmar Monike Pineda-Moreno
- Spencer Michael Rodriguez-Bocanegra
- Katherine Elizabeth Shaw
- Satara Diann Strong Allen
- Charles Lee Swenson
- Robyn Elise Swenson
- Thomas Matthew Tier
- Lee Elizabeth Wiedeman Tuggle
- John Donald Vergin
- Mark David Weinfurter
Here's a look at the indictment:
What they're saying:
True North Legal, who is representing Cities Church in St. Paul, released a statement saying in part, "The indictment of 30 additional people for their involvement in the invasion of Cities Church sends a clear message: houses of worship are off limits for those who would use chaos and intimidation to advance a political agenda.
"The invasion of Cities Church was a planned, coordinated effort to disrupt a worship service and interfere with religious exercise that placed congregants, including children, in fear for their lives… Cities Church is grateful for the Department of Justice’s continued commitment to enforcing federal law to protect churches and other places of worship."
Protesters already facing federal charges
Big picture view:
The group of protesters stormed the church on Jan. 18, demanding pastor David Easterwood resign. Along with his work at the church, protesters were upset with Easterwood's status as acting director of the ICE field office in St. Paul.
Video showed protesters chanting and bringing the service to a halt. Since the protest, federal prosecutors have brought charges against at least seven of the demonstrators, including organizer Nekima Levy-Armstrong and St. Paul School Board Member Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and two journalists who entered the church covering the protest, former CNN anchor Don Lemon and Twin Cities independent reporter Georgia Fort.
All nine people facing charges are accused of violations of the FACE Act and the KKK Act.
Dig deeper:
Earlier this week, Ann Doucette, a St. Paul church member, filed a lawsuit against a group of protesters and journalists, Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, seeking damages over mental distress caused by the demonstration. The lawsuit claims Doucette, who was attending service the day of the protest, had her ability to exercise freedom of religion interfered with, causing her "severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma."
It appears Doucette filed the lawsuit herself and is currently working without counsel.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: This story uses previous FOX 9 reporting.