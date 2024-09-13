St. Paul man who fatally stabbed wife during Bible study sentencing: Watch live

The Brief Robert Castillo of St. Paul is being sentenced on Friday morning after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing his wife during a Bible study at his sister's house. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after stabbing Corrina Woodhull about 20 times on March 21, 2023. His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. You can watch it live in the player above.



A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife during a Bible study in March 2023 is being sentenced on Friday.

You can watch the sentencing live in the player above. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

What happened?

Robert Castillo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the fatal stabbing of his wife, Corrina Woodhull, on March 21, 2023.

Court documents say Castillo and his wife went over to Castillo's sister's house for a Bible study. Castillo's sister told police Castillo and his wife were on the couch acting normally; he held her hand and kissed her, then whispered something in her ear. Woodhull then shook her head "No" and Castillo pulled out a knife and stabbed her about 20 times.

Family members intervened to stop Castillo from stabbing Woodhull, and then held him down.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Woodhull lying on the floor bleeding from multiple stab wounds, court documents said. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said that things seemed fine between Castillo and Woodhull, and no one heard what Castillo said to Woodhull before he stabbed her, the complaint said.