St. Paul man pleads guilty after fatally stabbing wife during Bible study

A St. Paul man has changed his plea to guilty, admitting he fatally stabbed his wife during a Bible study in March 2023.

According to court documents filed on March 18, Robert Castillo, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with intent. Last summer, Castillo initially pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The charges say that Castillo and his wife went over to Castillo's sister's house for a Bible study on the night of March 21, 2023. Castillo's sister told police that Castillo and his wife, Corrina Woodhull, were on the couch acting normally; he held her hand and kissed her, then whispered something in her ear. Woodhull then shook her head "No" and Castillo pulled out a knife and stabbed her about 20 times. Family members intervened to stop Castillo from stabbing Woodhull, and then held him down.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Woodhull lying on the floor bleeding from multiple stab wounds, court documents said. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said that things seemed fine between Castillo and Woodhull, and no one heard what Castillo said to Woodhull before he stabbed her, the complaint said.

Castillo is set to be sentenced on June 24.