Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride death ruled an accident, no charges being filed

The Brief The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has ruled the Haunted Hayride death of a 13-year-old boy an accident with no criminal charges. The boy was volunteering as a "scarer" and died after being run over by a trolley wagon that was being pulled by a tractor. Investigators believe the boy may have tripped or was caught and pulled under the trolley.



Authorities have determined the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride incident that killed a 13-year-old boy in October was an accident and no criminal charges will be filed.

What we know

Stearns County deputies responded to the 4100 block of 200th Street in St. Augusta just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 for a report of a crash with injuries at Harvest of Horror.

Responders then found a 13-year-old boy with a severe head wound who was having CPR performed on him by an off-duty paramedic, according to a Stearns County Sheriff's Office incident report.

A Stearns County Sheriff's Office investigation later ruled the boy, a volunteer "scarer" for the Halloween themed hayride, was accidentally run over by a trolley wagon that was being pulled by a tractor.

The accident resulted in the death of Alexander Mick, 13, from Rice.

Paramedics declared Mick dead just after 8 p.m., according to the incident report.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined Mick died from a head injury after being run over by the trailer.

Authorities believe Mick may have tripped or was caught and pulled under the trolley.

Investigation details

Mick's father, who was at the scene during the incident and also worked at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride, spoke to responding Stearns County deputies.

The incident report shows the father told law enforcement that his son was tasked with jumping on and off of the trolley in order to scare customers.

Law enforcement also reported finding Halloween masks near Mick as first responders tried to save his life.

The report adds that it was Mick's first year at the hayride and that he had worked about six nights that season.

Both the Harvest of Horror owner and the tractor driver were cooperative in the investigation, according to the report.

What comes next

Law enforcement closed the case and is not expected to take any further action regarding the boy's death.