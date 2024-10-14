Boy, 13, killed in Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride incident in Stearns County

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a trolley wagon at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St. Augusta over the weekend. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A 13-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a wagon at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in Stearns County on Saturday.

What we know

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a call came in at 7:37 p.m. on Oct. 12 reporting an accident on 200th Street in St. Augusta, a press release says.

Alexander Mick, 13, of Rice, had been run over by a trolley wagon that was being pulled by a tractor, the release says.

Staff and bystanders, including an off-duty police officer and off-duty medic, provided aid to the boy before deputies and members of the St. Augusta Fire Department responded.

Mick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

What we don't know

It's unclear how Mick was run over by the trolley wagon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.