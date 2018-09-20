Community optimistic Northstar rail could finally come to St. Cloud
It derailed nearly a decade ago but now there’s a renewed push to drive the Northstar Commuter Rail all the way to St. Cloud.
Police: Father armed with gun kidnapped his own kids in St. Cloud, Minn.
A father in St. Cloud, Minnesota has been arrested by police who say he kidnapped his own kids from their mother while armed with a handgun.
Former FBI investigator Al Garber defends Wetterling investigation
Former FBI investigator Al Garber took the podium at the Stearns County Sheriff's Office press conference to defend the FBI's involvement in the Jacob Wetterling investigation, but Sheriff Don Gudmundson cut him off, telling him to "take it outside."
Vandals release more than 30,000 mink from Stearns Co. farm in Minnesota
Vandals released more than 30,000 mink from a farm in Stearns County, Minnesota.
Wetterling family sues to block release of case file
The Stearns County Attorney's Office will not release the case file for the Jacob Wetterling investigation on Monday as planned due to pending litigation, officials announced Friday.
Measles cases spread outside Hennepin County
The measles outbreak has now spread beyond Hennepin County.
Dan Rassier files defamation lawsuit against investigators for Wetterling case
Dan Rassier is suing the Stearns County investigators, including the sheriff, who once named him a person of interest in the Jacob Wetterling case.