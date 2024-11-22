Expand / Collapse search

South St. Paul police rescue woman from burning house: Bodycam video

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 22, 2024 10:28am CST
South St. Paul
FOX 9

South St. Paul fire rescue caught on bodycam [RAW]

Body camera video shows South St. Paul police officers rescue a woman from a burning home.

The Brief

    • Body camera video shows South St. Paul police officers rescue a woman from a burning home.
    • Officers broke a window to a bedroom in order to reach the woman.
    • No injuries from the fire were reported.

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Body camera video shows South St. Paul police rescue a woman from a burning home.

What we know

The video shows two officers responding to the home on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Flames are visible from the front of the home as soon as officers arrive. Police then tried to enter the back of the home before smoke drove them back.

The two officers then shattered a window to a bedroom and got the woman out of the house. 

No injuries from the fire were reported. 

What we don't know

Officials have not released information on what caused the fire. 

The Source 

  • A social media post from South St. Paul Police Department. 