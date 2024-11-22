South St. Paul police rescue woman from burning house: Bodycam video

The Brief Body camera video shows South St. Paul police officers rescue a woman from a burning home. Officers broke a window to a bedroom in order to reach the woman. No injuries from the fire were reported.



Body camera video shows South St. Paul police rescue a woman from a burning home.

What we know

The video shows two officers responding to the home on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Flames are visible from the front of the home as soon as officers arrive. Police then tried to enter the back of the home before smoke drove them back.

The two officers then shattered a window to a bedroom and got the woman out of the house.

No injuries from the fire were reported.

What we don't know

Officials have not released information on what caused the fire.