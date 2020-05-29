Some Twin Cities suburbs add curfews as Minneapolis and St. Paul go into night lockdown due to riots

Some cities in the Twin Cities metro are joining with curfews put in place for Minneapolis and St. Paul after riots following the death of George Floyd.

Under orders issued for Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday, residents face arrest if they are on the streets between 8 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Saturday and for the same time frame Saturday night into Sunday.

Under Governor Walz's order, exceptions are in place for first responders, people going to and from work, and journalists.

Friday evening, some suburban cities and counties also joined the curfew, issuing orders of their own. Curfews have been added in: