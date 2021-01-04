Some Minnesota COVID-19 restrictions relax Monday, sports resume

Some of Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions are being relaxed Monday.

Gov. Tim Walz’s most recent executive order eased some of his coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing a limited restart for youth and adult sports and group fitness classes in January. The governor’s ban on indoor dining at bars and restaurants, however, remains in place for at least another week.

Walz is expected to announce later this week whether he will allow those restrictions to expire.

Youth and adult sports resume practice

Starting Monday, adult and youth sports can resume practice, but everyone participating must wear a face mask at all times with a few exceptions for certain sports, like wrestling and gymnastics.

No more than 25 people will be allowed at practices and no spectators are allowed. Games can resume on Jan. 14.

Group fitness classes resume

Gyms and fitness centers are already open at 25% capacity, but group classes can resume on Monday. People will have to stay 12 feet apart and masks must be worn the entire time.

Swimming pools reopen

Swimming pools, closed since the end of November, can now reopen for some activities including lap swim, lessons and organized sports.

Bars and restaurants remain closed for indoor dining, for now

Bars and restaurants remain closed for indoor dining for at least another week.

Republicans want Gov. Tim Walz to make a decision as soon as possible on whether indoor dining will be allowed to resume so businesses have time to order supplies and schedule employees.

Walz is expected to announced later this week whether those restrictions will be allowed to expire. Before the holidays, Walz said he was optimistic about easing restrictions.