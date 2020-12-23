Swimming pools allowed to reopen for lap swim, lessons on Jan. 4

Gov. Tim Walz is loosening some of his coronavirus-related restrictions to allow swimming pools in Minnesota to reopen Jan. 4.

Walz signed an executive order Wednesday allowing pools to reopen for lap swim, lessons and organized swim teams.

The Minnesota Executive Council approved the order during what would likely be their last meeting of the year, which means no further loosening of Walz’s restrictions will come until January.

Gyms and fitness centers reopened in a limited capacity last weekend following a four-week-long closure aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota, but the governor ordered pools to remain closed for the time being.