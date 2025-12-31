Somali-run child care centers in Minneapolis fear targeted attacks

The Brief Somali-run childcare centers in Minneapolis feel targeted after recent incidents. Surveillance video shows attempted break-ins and alleged vandalism. Managers report receiving threatening calls and missing documents.



Somali-run childcare centers in Minneapolis are expressing concerns over safety and reputations following alleged recent incidents involving attempted break-ins and vandalism.

Concerns over safety and security

What we know:

A Somali-run childcare center, Mini Childcare Center, shared surveillance footage showing someone allegedly attempting to enter the facility just after midnight. Mohamed Abdulkadir, the manager, expressed shock and concern for safety, saying, "Honestly, it's shocking, it's honestly really sad. It makes me concerned for my safety at this point."

Another incident occurred at Nokomis Daycare Center, where managers alleged vandalism and missing documents. Nasrulah Mohamed, the manager, stated, "This is devastating news, and we don't know why. This is targeting our Somali community, as one video made by a specific individual made this all happen."

The backstory:

A YouTuber named Nick Shirley recently went viral for videos claiming Somali-run day care centers were fraudulent. He reported not being allowed inside and not seeing children entering or leaving.

However, FOX 9 visited one of the centers on New Year's Eve and confirmed that children were present.

Managers at these centers have been receiving threatening calls and messages, adding to their concerns. Umi Hassan, owner of ABC Learning Center, expressed worry about protecting her records and the safety of student data.

What we don't know:

The motives behind these incidents remain unclear, and it's uncertain who is responsible for the break-ins and vandalism.