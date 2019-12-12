Snowy crashes shut down I-35 in Owatonna, Minnesota, semi slides off I-94 near Sauk Centre

article

Snowy roads and multiple crashes snarled the Thursday morning commute, including a closure of I-35 northbound outside Owatonna due to jackknifed semis and several cars in the ditch.

It was a chaotic scene on the interstate that required officials to create a detour around the crash using Steele County roads.

MnDOT reported snow-covered roads throughout the morning as plows worked to clear the still-falling snow.

Between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday, the State Patrol reported 146 crashes, 18 of which included injuries. 106 vehicles spun out or off the road, too.

Up north, on I-94 near Sauk Centre, another jackknifed semi slid off the road after reports of packed snow and icy patches due to the blowing snow.

A jackknifed semi in Sauk Centre during a slick and snowy Thursday morning across Minnesota.

Crashes due to snowy roads littered the Twin Cities metro area Thursday morning as well.